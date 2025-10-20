Wisconsin AD backs coach Luke Fickell despite Badgers’ rough start

The Brief Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh issued a letter pledging investment in football while backing head coach Luke Fickell. Fans have called for Fickell’s firing as the Badgers have been shut out in consecutive games and outscored 71–0. Former players say the program feels unrecognizable, with the team now at the bottom of the Big Ten standings.



After one of the program’s ugliest starts in decades – including back-to-back shutouts and being outscored 71–0 – Wisconsin Athletics Director Chris McIntosh is doubling down on head coach Luke Fickell.

What we know:

McIntosh sent a letter to fans on Monday expressing disappointment in the season but pledging both an investment in the football program, all while and his continued to support Fickell.

On ESPN Radio, former Badger punter Brad Nortman, who played in two Rose Bowls, said the letter "sort of reeks of panic."

"I never thought that this team would ever be a bottom feeder in Big Ten and last in the Big Ten and be where they are now," Nortman added.

At Camp Randall on Saturday, chants echoed from the stands calling for Fickell’s firing. Fickell himself said he does not know what the future holds.

"I don’t think any of us have a crystal ball," he said. "I’ve never asked a question. It’s not something that I can dwell upon."

Nine college football coaches have already been fired just weeks into the season.

What they're saying:

Fans and former players alike worry about how long it could take for things to turn around.

"I’m hoping those years aren’t gone forever, but it seems like they’re a long way away right now," Nortman said. "I never thought that this team would ever be a bottom feeder in Big Ten and last in the Big Ten and be where they are now."

"I know a lot of people feel apathy and when you feel apathy, that’s a bad place to be," radio host and former Badger basketball player Ben Brust added. "The timing is just so, it’s sad, to be honest."

What's next:

Wisconsin travels west this weekend to face No. 6 Oregon.