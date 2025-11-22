Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin-Illinois score: Badgers, Fighting Illini tied in Madison

Published  November 22, 2025 6:23pm CST
    • Wisconsin hosts No. 21 Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
    • The Badgers are coming off a road loss to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
    • The Fighting Illini, undefeated in November, have won back-to-back games.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night, Nov. 22. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

The Badgers (3-7) are coming off a road loss against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosier. The Fighting Illini (7-3) are undefeated in November, having won back-to-back games over Maryland and Rutgers.

It's the second-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. Wisconsin will finish the season on the road at Minnesota next Saturday. Illinois hosts Northwestern.

Scoring summary

First Quarter

Wisconsin 7, Illinois 0 at 1:21: V. Anthony 6-yard touchdown run. N. Vakos extra point good.

Second Quarter

Wisconsin 7, Illinois 7 at 5:45: L. Altmyer 12-yard touchdown run. D. Olano extra point good.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from The Associated Press and FOX Sports.

