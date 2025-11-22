Wisconsin-Illinois score: Badgers, Fighting Illini tied in Madison

article

The Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night, Nov. 22. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

The Badgers (3-7) are coming off a road loss against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosier. The Fighting Illini (7-3) are undefeated in November, having won back-to-back games over Maryland and Rutgers.

It's the second-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. Wisconsin will finish the season on the road at Minnesota next Saturday. Illinois hosts Northwestern.

Scoring summary

First Quarter

Wisconsin 7, Illinois 0 at 1:21: V. Anthony 6-yard touchdown run. N. Vakos extra point good.

Second Quarter

Wisconsin 7, Illinois 7 at 5:45: L. Altmyer 12-yard touchdown run. D. Olano extra point good.

