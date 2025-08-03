Wisconsin Badgers football, nonstop Madison flights for select games

article

The Brief Nonstop flights are available for certain Badger football games for the 2025 season. The nonstop flights will go to and from Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.



It's easier to attend select Wisconsin football games this fall with non-stop service to and from Dane County Regional Airport.

Nonstop service returns on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Flights include two away football games at the University of Alabama and the University of Oregon, and UW fans in Ohio and Seattle will be able to fly to Madison nonstop for a game against Ohio State and the University of Washington as well.

"Thank you to our airline partners for making it easier for Badger fans to get to the away games this fall," said Dane County Executive Melissa Agard. "As a UW alum, I know many fans will appreciate these convenient travel options at our airport, where they can take advantage of easy parking and quick lines."

Flight schedule

What we know:

Note: MSN is the Dane County Regional Airport code.

Sep. 13 Game: UW Badgers at University of Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep. 12 Flights:

American Airlines 5:05 p.m. MSN – BHM 7:07 p.m.

Delta Air Lines 11:30 a.m. MSN – BHM 1:25 p.m.

United Airlines 1:42 p.m. MSN – BHM 3:31 p.m.

Sep. 14 Flights:

American Airlines 11:40 a.m. BHM – MSN 1:46 p.m.

Delta Air Lines 11:45 a.m. BHM – MSN 1:43 p.m.

United Airlines 12 p.m. BHM – MSN 1:54 p.m.

Oct. 18 Game: Ohio State Buckeyes at UW Badgers

Oct. 17 Flights:

American Airlines 4 p.m. CMH – MSN 4:31 p.m.

United Airlines 12 p.m. CMH – MSN 12:22 p.m.

Oct. 19 Flights:

American Airlines 12:30 p.m. MSN – CMH 3:03 p.m.

United Airlines 12 p.m. MSN – CMH 2:17 p.m.

Oct. 25 Game: UW Badgers at University of Oregon Ducks

Oct. 24 Flights:

American Airlines 3:30 p.m. MSN – EUG 5:20 p.m.

Delta Air Lines 1 p.m. MSN – PDX 3:17 p.m.

United Airlines 12:45 p.m. MSN – EUG 3:01 p.m.

Oct. 26 Flights:

American Airlines 11:30 a.m. EUG – MSN 5:20 p.m.

Delta Air Lines 1 p.m. PDX – MSN 6:36 p.m.

United Airlines 1:15 p.m. EUG – MSN 6:55 p.m.

Nov. 8 Game: University of Washington Huskies at UW Badgers

Nov. 7 Flight:

Delta Air Lines 12 p.m. SEA – MSN 5:40 p.m.

Nov 9 Flight:

Delta Air Lines 12 p.m. MSN – SEA 2 p.m.