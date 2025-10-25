Wisconsin-Oregon score: Badgers trail Ducks in Eugene

article

The Brief Wisconsin visits No. 6 Oregon on Saturday. The Badgers have lost five straight games, including back-to-back shutouts. Oregon routed Rutgers last week after losing to Indiana two weeks ago.



Wisconsin has headed west, visiting No. 6 Oregon on Saturday with hopes of snapping a five-game losing streak.

The backstory:

The Badgers lost their last two games, against Iowa and No. 1 Ohio State, by a combined score of 71-0. It’s the first time since 1977 that the Badgers have gone scoreless in consecutive games. Overall, Wisconsin has lost five straight.

The Ducks got back on track with a 56-10 rout of Rutgers last Saturday after a loss at home to Indiana two weeks ago.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

First quarter

Wisconsin 0, Oregon 0 at 0:00: Neither team scored.

Second quarter

Oregon 7, Wisconsin 0 at 1:07: J. Davison 3-yard touchdown run, extra point good.