4th of July forecast looking hot and dry, temps expected to reach 90˚ in SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- The forecast for the Fourth of July is 90˚ and mostly sunny!
Waukesha's July 4th parade will operate differently this year due to virus concerns
WAUKESHA -- The City of Waukesha's Fourth of July parade will work a little differently this year, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (WPRF) announced Friday, June 12.
Milwaukee's beaches popular spots on warm Memorial Day: 'Largest number of people we've seen so far'
BAY VIEW -- As America honored those who have given their lives for our country on Memorial Day, the holiday Monday, May 25 also marked the unofficial start to a summer that will be unlike any other amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 100,000 lives in a several months' span.
Wood National Cemetery halts public ceremony, remains open for people to privately pay respects
MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic may be canceling many Memorial Day traditions, but the staff at Wood National Cemetery made sure there were still ways for people to pay their respects.
Biden makes 1st in-person appearance in 2+ months; lays wreath to mark Memorial Day
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in more than two months on Monday as he marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware home.
President Trump honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day in twin events
BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump honored America’s fallen service members on Monday as he commemorated Memorial Day in back-to-back appearances in the midst of the pandemic.“Together we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights," President Trump said during a ceremony at Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry. “No obstacle, no challenge and no threat is a match for the sheer determination of the American people.”
Memorial Day 2020 1st in recent memory with no public ceremony at Wood National Cemetery
MILWAUKEE -- Leaders of Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee said Memorial Day 2020 would mark the first time in recent memory there's no public ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns."So, each year, it's a big event," said Donald Owens with Wood National Cemetery. "We have a flag placement that occurs a couple days before the actual Memorial Day event, which is always on Memorial Day."Memorial Day is a time to honor veterans who are no longer with us.
As veterans die from virus, Memorial Day has different mood
ATLANTA — One was a 94-year-old veteran of World War II who was the first of his 11 brothers to enlist in the military.
'Respect to our fallen:' Motorcyclists place flags at memorial park on Memorial Day weekend cruise
MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day Weekend is a lot different this year due to COVID-19, but a few dozen motorcycle riders started their engines for those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Saturday, May 22.
Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump visited one of his golf courses Saturday at the start of the Memorial Day weekend as he urges U.S. states to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Honoring the fallen: Volunteers place thousands of flags at veterans cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
UNION GROVE -- Volunteers placed thousands of American flags among the headstones at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, May 21 -- each flag a reminder of the sacrifices made as Memorial Day approaches.
Lake Geneva City Council votes 4-3 to open beach for Memorial Day weekend
LAKE GENEVA -- The Lake Geneva City Council on Tuesday, May 19 voted 4-3 to open Lake Geneva's beach for Memorial Day weekend.The vote during a special council meeting means the beach will open Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25.During the meeting, it was revealed two longstanding beach employees have resigned over COVID-19 fears.One sent correspondence to the council -- citing his concern for the well-being of staff and visitors.
No public Memorial Day ceremonies at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries over 'health and safety'
MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) has announced that, in the interest of the health and safety of the community, there will be no public Memorial Day ceremonies at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries.A news release also says there will not be a large public event to place flags.
‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak
MILWAUKEE -- Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.As people across the country are working from home, or are under quarantine or lockdown, many have taken to Twitter to share photos of their Christmas lights and to ask others to jump on the bandwagon.One user wrote: “Christmas lights give me hope and joy.
St. Patrick's Day celebrations look a lot different this year because of COVID-19 pandemic
NEW YORK -- Saint Patrick's Day celebrations look a lot different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.The video above, courtesy of Earthcam, shows what it looked like in New York City, Key West, and Dublin, Ireland in 2019 and then, what it looks like this year.In New York City, traffic replaced the annual parade on Fifth Avenue.Less people partied on Duval Street in Key West, compared to last year's festivities.Outside Temple Bar in Dublin, a significant reduction in revelers as people stayed home in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations go on despite coronavirus concerns
MILWAUKEE -- In downtown Milwaukee, people were still out and about Saturday, March 14 -- but in nowhere near the numbers that usually pack the area for St.
Transform your kitchen into an Irish tavern this St. Patrick's Day
MILWAUKEE -- Thinking of staying in this St.
Ireland canceling St. Patrick's Day parades due to coronavirus fears
DUBLIN, Ireland -- Major St.
60 years of love: Couples with same wedding anniversary celebrate Valentine's Day together
WAUWATOSA -- Valentine's Day is a day to make an impression on the one you love.