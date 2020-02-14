President Trump honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day in twin events

BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump honored America’s fallen service members on Monday as he commemorated Memorial Day in back-to-back appearances in the midst of the pandemic.“Together we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights," President Trump said during a ceremony at Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry. “No obstacle, no challenge and no threat is a match for the sheer determination of the American people.”

Memorial Day 2020 1st in recent memory with no public ceremony at Wood National Cemetery

MILWAUKEE -- Leaders of Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee said Memorial Day 2020 would mark the first time in recent memory there's no public ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns."So, each year, it's a big event," said Donald Owens with Wood National Cemetery. "We have a flag placement that occurs a couple days before the actual Memorial Day event, which is always on Memorial Day."Memorial Day is a time to honor veterans who are no longer with us.

Lake Geneva City Council votes 4-3 to open beach for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE GENEVA -- The Lake Geneva City Council on Tuesday, May 19 voted 4-3 to open Lake Geneva's beach for Memorial Day weekend.The vote during a special council meeting means the beach will open Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25.During the meeting, it was revealed two longstanding beach employees have resigned over COVID-19 fears.One sent correspondence to the council -- citing his concern for the well-being of staff and visitors.

‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak

MILWAUKEE -- Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.As people across the country are working from home, or are under quarantine or lockdown, many have taken to Twitter to share photos of their Christmas lights and to ask others to jump on the bandwagon.One user wrote: “Christmas lights give me hope and joy.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations look a lot different this year because of COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK -- Saint Patrick's Day celebrations look a lot different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.The video above, courtesy of Earthcam, shows what it looked like in New York City, Key West, and Dublin, Ireland in 2019 and then, what it looks like this year.In New York City, traffic replaced the annual parade on Fifth Avenue.Less people partied on Duval Street in Key West, compared to last year's festivities.Outside Temple Bar in Dublin, a significant reduction in revelers as people stayed home in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.