MILWAUKEE -- Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.As people across the country are working from home, or are under quarantine or lockdown, many have taken to Twitter to share photos of their Christmas lights and to ask others to jump on the bandwagon.One user wrote: “Christmas lights give me hope and joy.

March 18