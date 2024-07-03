New Berlin July Fourth celebrations; drone show added

A Fourth of July first in New Berlin: The city is adding a drone show to its Independence Day celebrations.

The whole festival costs about $100,000. It’s paid for through donations, sponsorships and even some grants.

Organizers admit the fireworks show costs about $5,000 more than it did last year, but that didn’t stop them from adding a whole new element this year.

In New Berlin, the Fourth of July isn’t just a day. For 56 years, the city has ushered in the holiday with a family festival. It starts with a carnival, and people are already reserving spots for Thursday's parade and fireworks.

"It’s an event, and we really take it seriously," alderman Joe Stribl said. "It tells us that we’re doing something right."

Stribl said a new Friday addition is likely to turn some heads.

For the first time, the city will host a 12 minute-long drone show. Stribl said it comes with a $20,000 price tag. That’s about half the cost, and half the duration, of Thursday's fireworks.

Twenty-six images will be assembled using 200 drones.

"We try to look for what’s going to give you – no pun intended – the most bang for your buck," Stribl said.

Stribl said there’s an added benefit for some veterans, kids and pets.

"It gives an alternate opportunity for kids that may have sensory needs, or anything with PTSD," he said.

While other communities dropped or cut back on fireworks shows this year, Stribl said New Berlin wouldn’t waiver on tradition.

"I think the kids would like that," resident Vickie Johannik said.

The fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, also at Malone Park.

A Racine County company, Northern Lights Drone Shows, is producing the drone show. It will be held around 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Malone Park.