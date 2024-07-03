4th of July travel: 60M+ people will hit the roads; what to know

Travel could reach never-before-seen volumes over the July 4th week. More than 60 million people will hit the roads, according to AAA, with many likely heading to cool off at the beach. That's an increase of nearly five percent since the same time last year. FOX is in Cape Cod and along the Gulf of Mexico as people kick off the long holiday weekend.

At the airports, the TSA expects to screen more than 32 million folks at US airports from June 27 through July 8 -- 5.4% increase from last year. FOX's Kailey Schuyler joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.