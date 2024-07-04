Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 4th of July fireworks; city officials monitor weather

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 4, 2024 12:12pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee officials are tracking the potential for stormy weather on Thursday, July 4 – and its impact on fireworks at parks in the city.

The FOX6 Weather Experts have noted that pop-up showers are possible Thursday afternoon – and steadier rain is expected overnight into Friday. 

Officials say for now, the plan is to go ahead with the fireworks displays as early as darkness allows. You can view a list of a dozen Milwaukee parks where fireworks displays will occur Thursday evening.

New Berlin drone show

Meanwhile, New Berlin is adding a drone show to its Independence Day celebrations. For the first time, the city will host a 12 minute-long drone show. It is paid for in part through donations, sponsorships and even some grants.

New Berlin Alderman Joe Stribl said the drone show comes with a $20,000 price tag.  That’s about half the cost, and half the duration, of Thursday's fireworks.

Credit: Northern Lights Drone Shows

Twenty-six images will be assembled using 200 drones.

A Racine County company, Northern Lights Drone Shows, is producing the drone show. It will be held around 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Malone Park.