100 Holes for Heroes; Hartland man hits golf course to benefit veterans

A Hartland resident is doing something extraordinary on Thursday, July 4 – to benefit veterans and their spouses seeking employment.

Carl Meyer played 100 holes of golf to support Hire Heroes USA, a national nonprofit organization that offers veterans and their spouses free, personalized employment services.

This is the 17th year Meyer has tackled this task – and his efforts have raised $1.5 million for the charity.

"We help them just in terms of their outlook on life, and you know, to be positive about these changes because it can be very scary at times," Meyer said. "I try to get up our early and get ahead of it. You get in a groove and get relaxed.

About Hire Heroes USA

From individual career guidance, professional resume writing, interview training to large-scale virtual career fairs, Hire Heroes USA meets the unique needs of each individual it serves.

Their services are always free and never expire, so the organization can be there for every client through each move, transition or unexpected turn.

