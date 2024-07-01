Salvation Army Christmas in July; red kettles at Pick 'n Save, Woodman's
MILWAUKEE - The Salvation Army's red kettles will be out during their Christmas in July "Love Beyond December" summer campaign at select Pick ‘n Save and Woodman’s Food Market locations in Milwaukee County.
Bell ringers will be stationed outside the following locations from July 8 to July 19:
- Woodman’s Menomonee Falls, W124 N8145, Menomonee Falls
- Bayview Pick 'N Save, 250 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee
- West Milwaukee Pick 'N Save, 2201 Miller Park Way, Milwaukee
- Mega Mall Pick 'N Save, 8770 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
- Oak Creek Pick 'N Save, 6462 S. 27 St., Oak Creek
- Woodman’s Oak Creek, 8131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
- Market Square Pick 'N Save, 6760 W National Ave., West Allis
The two-week-long celebration will include a "Salvation Army Night" at the Milwaukee Milkmen baseball game. The Salvation Army will host a Christmas-themed area on Wednesday, July 10, as the Milkmen take on the Lincoln Saltdogs. The game will start at 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Field.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
There will be photos with Santa, activities for kids, festive Christmas decorations, and Christmas-themed treats. Tickets, which start at just $9, can be purchased here.
The Salvation Army will receive $3 from every ticket sold, a share of the concessions stand revenue, and a portion of proceeds from other in-game fundraising activities.
These funds will support our ongoing community programs, including our Emergency Lodge homeless shelter and meal initiatives.
To sign up for a two-hour bell-ringing shift, email Johnnetria Gardner at Johnnetria.Gardner@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 414-882-2983.