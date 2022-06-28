Southeast Wisconsin fireworks locations, times

Where are the fireworks blasting near you?

Below is an interactive Google map that shows the 2024 communities' fireworks locations and times throughout southeast Wisconsin. Just click on a marker to get the information.

Every year more than 10,000 people across the country are injured in fireworks-related incidents, which force some families to seek a safer alternative to help celebrate Independence Day.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission , children and young adults make up 50 percent of the injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Because of the dangers, the National Safety Council advises everyone to either attend a display conducted by professionals or find one of the many alternatives that don’t have the explosive power.

Even sparklers are considered dangerous because experts say they burn upwards of 2,000 degrees and can easily ignite clothing and other flammable materials.

Check out seven alternatives to fireworks that can be family-friendly.

