July 3rd fireworks encore broadcast benefits War Memorial Center

article

Milwaukee may have canceled the July 3rd Lakefront Fireworks display, but FOX6 will keep the annual tradition alive with a special encore broadcast of the 2023 fireworks.

You can enjoy this festive fireworks display, Wednesday, July 3 during FOX6 News at 9, along with its patriotic soundtrack, commercial-free from the comfort of your own home.

You’ll also have the opportunity to make a donation to the War Memorial Center which is experiencing a fundraising shortfall due to the cancelation of this year’s fireworks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Celebration of Freedom event held in conjunction with the fireworks has been the War Memorial’s largest funding event which supports several vital programs including:

Service and Support of Veterans, including mental health programs for veterans and their families

Visitor Experience for the more than 150,000+ visitors who come to the War Memorial Center to experience our memorials and exhibits

Field of Flags Memorial Day Tribute

Education programs which breathe life into history for students and community members

Partnership with Other Veteran Organizations

Consider making a donation and support the important mission of the War Memorial Center. You can also scan the QR code which will appear on the screen during the fireworks broadcast.