July 4th firework safety tips; what to watch out for

There is less than a week away from Independence Day, and if you're thinking about setting off your own fireworks, there's something to look out for.

Phantom Fireworks of Racine general manager Ryley Harlow said safety is important.

"It seems like ever since COVID, a lot of people have enjoyed lighting off their own fireworks," Harlow said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It’s important to have a water source nearby, only allow adults to set off fireworks and to keep a safe distance.

According to UW Health , in 2023, nearly 20% of firework-related injuries were to the eyes, which is why eye protection is so important this year.

UW Health ophthalmologist Jennifer Larson said to always wear protective glasses, including bystanders. Most of these types of firework injuries she sees happen to teenagers and kids.

"They can lead to permanent, irreversible blindness and vision loss and sometimes even loss of the eye itself," Larson said. "The first thing is not to tough the eye – don’t put anything in the eye like ointments or drops, and don’t try to remove anything that might be stuck in the eye like part of a firework."

Larson said to not be fooled by sparklers, as they can be just as dangerous to the eyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"You could have some debris that could injure the eye, even if the eye doesn’t sustain a full rupture," Larson said.

Harlow said since 1994, firework-related injuries are actually down 66%. He said that could be because of safety testing and better products.

Either way, if you live in a place that allows you to set off your own fireworks, look out after your eyes.