Milwaukee July 4th celebrations; mayor, local officials provide info

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and local officials provided new details about this year's 4th of July festivities for the City of Milwaukee.

A tradition dating back to 1911, Milwaukee has long celebrated the Fourth of July with community events at parks around the city, including parades, picnics, games, talent contests, and fireworks.

The press conference came after the cancelation of the lakefront fireworks show.

The 4th of July celebrations are a community effort, including a city-wide 4th of July Commission and neighborhood park volunteer committees.