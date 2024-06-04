Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee July 4th celebrations; mayor, local officials provide info

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 4, 2024 11:54am CDT
Milwaukee
Milwaukee July 4th celebrations presser

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and local officials provided new details on this year's July 4th festivities in the city.

A tradition dating back to 1911, Milwaukee has long celebrated the Fourth of July with community events at parks around the city, including parades, picnics, games, talent contests, and fireworks.

The press conference came after the cancelation of the lakefront fireworks show.

The 4th of July celebrations are a community effort, including a city-wide 4th of July Commission and neighborhood park volunteer committees.