July 4th Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July.
Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.
Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers
- There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, July 4.
- Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule on the city's website.
- Drop-off centers will be closed on Thursday, July 4.
Parking enforcement, tow lots
- No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, July 4.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, July 4, from 2 a.m. 6 a.m.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Thursday night into Friday morning, July 5, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- Night parking enforcement resumes Friday night into Saturday morning, May 29, from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
- Tow lots will be open on Thursday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Milwaukee Water Works
- The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, July 4 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
- Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
- Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime on the city's website.
- For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.
For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.