Expand / Collapse search

Brewers spring training: FOX6 takes up-close look around facility

By
Published  February 22, 2025 4:50pm CST
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Quick tour around Brewers spring training site

Sunny skies and warm temps. It's all there at the Brewers' spring training facility. FOX6's Ben Handelman takes you around for a look.

The Brief

    • The Brewers are one of 15 Cactus League teams in Arizona for spring training. 
    • Some fans say the Brewers have one of the best facilities.

PHOENIX - The Milwaukee Brewers are one of 15 Cactus League teams in Arizona for spring training. The team's facility is unique, though, in how up-close-and-personal fans can get to the action – and some say it's one of the best places to be for that very reason. 

Dig deeper:

FOX6's Ben Handelman talked to players, fans and others once spring training officially:

The Source: FOX6 News attended Brewers spring training and conducted interviews.

Milwaukee BrewersSports