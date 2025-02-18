Brewers spring training day 1; younger players, Bob Uecker highlighted

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers are back in Phoenix for spring training. It kicked off on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Brewers have had some big losses in the off season, but there is no bigger loss than Uecker.



The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The first game is set for Saturday, Feb. 22.

Pat Murphy weighs in

Brewers manager Pat Murphy calls his team an organization of opportunity. He said for this team to succeed, they will once again have to rely on young players.

What they're saying:

"I love seeing young players hungry and want to play in the big leagues and that never have. I told two to three of them today, ‘Have you ever played in the big leagues?’ They said no. I said, ‘well you're going to play in the big leagues this year, so call you mom and dad and let ‘em know and get all the tickets arranged and all the travel [...] you're going to play in the big leagues this year. So this is the organization of opportunity. So you're going to get that chance. And we're going to try to win too. We're not just going to show up and give you a chance to fill a roster. We're going to try and win."

Murphy said winning 2024 National League Manager of the year hasn’t changed him. He said in fact, he didn't feel like he was deserving of the award and that he has a lot to work on.

Missing a legend

Big picture view:

It was the team’s first time together as a team since the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker.

The Brewers have had some big losses in the off season, but there is no bigger loss than Uecker. That loss is already being felt.

Uecker wasn’t just a Milwaukee guy. He spent the winters here in Arizona.

And before you worked in the booth or for the team, you often had to sit down and meet with him.

It was no different for owner Mark Attansio.

20 years ago, when Antanassio wanted to buy the team he said Uecke had no interest in meeting him. He was cold, and now he knows why.

Attanasio said he just learned 20 years ago, Uecker had decided to move on from the Brewers.

Uecker thought that was it and he was going to pass and do something else. All he really knew in working in baseball was working for Bud and the Selig family, and it was maybe time to convince himself that that's what he was going to do.

What changed?

Attanassio convinced him to have a 30 minute meeting. That turned into a 3 hour meeting.

Uecker thought Attanasio was a California banker, but learned of his blue collar upbringing in New York City.

They bonded over that and the friendship began. One that kept Uecker in the booth for the next 20 years.