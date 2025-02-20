Brewers spring training: Autograph seekers are baseball diehards

The Brief Milwaukee Brewers fans are showing up at spring training hoping to get up close and personal with one of the players. The team's players spread out among several fields at the complex in Maryvale, Arizona. In between workouts, those players often meet up with fans to sign autographs and talk.



The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for the team's first spring training game in just a couple of days. The fans are gearing up just as much – especially those autograph seekers.

Each day, the Brewers spread out among seven different fields at the spring training complex. It is free to come to the ballpark on the days before games start – including parking. As the teams work through their drills, fans get the chance to watch and wait.

Players often dart over in between workouts – giving fans, young and old alike, an experience to talk with a big leaguer.

The Brewers' first spring training game is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Cincinnati Reds.

