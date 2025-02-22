Brewers spring training: No offseason blockbusters, no problem

The Brief The Brewers are optimistic about their chances of winning in 2025. It was a quiet offseason – no blockbuster deals – and stars Devin Williams and Willy Adames are on new teams.



There were no blockbuster deals over the offseason, but the Milwaukee Brewers believe they have what it takes to win in 2025.

What they're saying:

The team traded two-time All-Star Devin Williams and lost slugger Willy Adames in free agency. Despite the big losses, players in the clubhouse are saying forget the headlines, they like who's here.

"I mean, good or not, that's what we're going with, and that's what it was last year, too," catcher Eric Haase said. "Obviously, Devin's a big blow – love Dev, love his presence in the clubhouse. Obviously, his pitching speaks for itself, but we had to try to find a way half a season last year without him. We had some guys really step up, so, hopefully it's a little more of that this year."

"Special group, and I think some of those really key veterans are still leading us," said Sal Frelick. "We got Woody back this year, we got Yeli back this year, Freddy back on the bump, so really great veterans still leading this group."

"These guys are mature beyond their years," first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. "Luckily, there's guys in this clubhouse that have played in big moments and gone through a lot in this game that it should be a good mix."