Brewers spring training without Bob Uecker; team, fans feel loss

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers have returned to Arizona for spring training. It is the team's first time back together since the death of Bob Uecker. The team and fans, who have left mementos at a statue, shared memories.



The Milwaukee Brewers are at spring training, together again for the first time since the death of legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker.

Team, fans remember Uecker

What they're saying:

On the coldest winter day, there is nothing that warms the soul more than some Arizona sunshine and baseball. Spring training returned to American Family Fields of Phoenix, but even the desert has lost some of its brightness.

"I walked out to look at the field, and his name is there, and I thought, ‘My god, he’s gone," said Steve Bassewitz of Cedarburg. "It just hits you because he’s 90, you expect him to live until he’s 100."

As the Brewers work to build routines, they're forced to do so without Uecker.

Mementos left for Bob Uecker at American Family Fields of Phoenix

"Bob Uecker was baseball," said Bob Andreska of South Milwaukee.

At the front the team’s facility, fans shared memories much like they did in Milwaukee; mementos have been left at a statue.

"I can still hear ‘get up, get up, get out of here – gone,’" Brad Siebers of Kimberly said.

Signs of Uecker's impact are seen throughout the facility.

Picture with Bob Uecker hanging in Pat Murphy's office

"His favorite place on Earth would be to be in that clubhouse talking to players. And they could be players literally 70 years younger than him, and he made them feel at home," manager Pat Murphy said.

In Murphy's office, a picture from last season adorns the wall. Like the players, Uecker started the season in Arizona mingling with fans – sometimes broadcasting without a shirt.

Those moments are now fond memories. Baseball may be back, but no amount of sunshine can replace what was lost during the offseason.

"I don’t think there will ever be another Uecker, ever – ever, ever, ever," fan Deb Siebers said.

Bob Uecker broadcasts from spring training without a shirt

What's next:

The Brewers plan to hold a private gathering for Uecker at the Miller High Life Theater in April. There will be a public event at American Family Field in August, and tributes throughout the season.