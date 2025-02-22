Brewers spring training: Players rep Wisconsin in Arizona
PHOENIX - The Milwaukee Brewers may be hundreds of miles from home, but some of them brought a little Wisconsin with them to Arizona this week.
What they're saying:
There are a number of things about American Family Fields of Phoenix – the name itself, for one – that are reminiscent of Wisconsin. Statues honor some of Milwaukee baseball's biggest names. But the players themselves represented the state their team calls home, too.
Pitcher D.L. Hall, who is from Georgia, wore a vintage Green Bay Packers t-shirt in the clubhouse. Sal Frelick is from New England, but his Miller beer shirt may as well have said "Move over Sam Adams."
"I've loved Miller ever since I turned 21, and I got this shirt last year – you guys caught me on a good shirt day," Frelick said.
"I had a Packers cut-off sweatshirt two days ago, and I had a Bucks shirt on. My kid wore a Giannis jersey to school the day before yesterday," said manager Pat Murphy.
The Source: FOX6 News attended Brewers spring training and conducted interviews.