Attanasio: Bob Uecker nearly stepped away 20 years ago

The Brief Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said Bob Uecker nearly stepped away 20 years ago. The legendary broadcaster died in January. He was 90 years old. The Brewers have plans to honor Uecker in a number of ways this season.



The Milwaukee Brewers endured no bigger offseason loss than Bob Uecker. And as owner Mark Attanasio revealed Tuesday, the legendary broadcaster nearly called it a career decades ago.

Uecker nearly stepped away

What they're saying:

Uecker wasn’t just a Milwaukee guy. He spent the winters in Arizona. And before you worked in the booth or for the team, you often had to sit down and meet with him. It was no different for Attanasio.

Twenty years ago, when Attanasio wanted to buy the team, he said Uecker had no interest in meeting him. Uecker was cold – and now Attanasio knows why.

Attanasio said he just learned that, 20 years ago, Uecker had decided to move on from the Brewers. Uecker thought that was it, and he was going to pass and do something else. All he really knew working in baseball was working for Bud Selig and the Selig family, and it was maybe time to convince himself that that's what he was going to do.

What changed? Attanasio convinced him to have a 30-minute meeting – that turned into a three-hour meeting. Uecker thought Attanasio was a California banker, but learned of his blue-collar upbringing in New York City. They bonded over that and the friendship began – one that kept Uecker in the booth for the next 20 years.

Uecker's death was part of one of the hardest periods of Attanasio's life. In one week's time, wildfires forced him to evacuate his California home, Uecker passed away and, five days later, his mother passed away.

What's next:

Attanasio said the Brewers plan to hold a private gathering for Uecker at the Miller High Life Theater in April.

"A small turnout for Bob is probably going to be upwards of 1,000 people who care," he said.

There will be a public event at American Family Field in August, and tributes throughout the season – including a jersey patch.