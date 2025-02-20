Brewers spring training: New infielder hopes to lead team to new heights

The Brief Caleb Durbin is an infielder the Brewers picked up in a trade with the Yankees. Durbin is from Lake Forest, Illinois – and eager to make a splash with Milwaukee.



Spring training for Milwaukee Brewers fans is all about soaking up some spring sun, getting to see their favorite players, and getting to meet the new guys.

New infielder with high goals

What we know:

One of the new players is a 24-year-old infielder who hopes to lead the team to new heights. He is Caleb Durbin.

Caleb Durbin

Durbin was acquired by the Brewers in a trade that sent Devin Williams to the Yankees. He stands just 5'6" tall. The infielder did not break into the majors with the Yankees, but has a real shot to make an impact with Milwaukee. Durbin's speed along allowed him to break the Arizona fall league record in stolen bases.

For Durbin, there is more reason to be excited with the Brewers. He grew up in Lake Forest, Illinois – and said he has been to Milwaukee several times.

Caleb Durbin

Durbin was undrafted out of high school. He went to Washington University in St. Louis, where he started to make a name for himself. His height has never mattered since.

Durbin ready to make a difference

What they're saying:

"I mean, at a certain point, it’s production gotta matter too," Durbin said. "What you do on the field, the stuff that actually matters has to play a bigger part the numbers that don’t matter as much height and stuff like that. I think just over time it just plays itself out."

Caleb Durbin

Durbin said his parents live just an hour away – and will come to every single home game.

