Brewers spring training: New teammate learning new names – slowly

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers have some new faces in the clubhouse, including Tyler Alexander. Alexander said, for him, learning new names takes a long time: "It's rough." For young but returning players, things already feel more comfortable.



The Milwaukee Brewers lost some big names over the offseason, but there are always new players. And for those who joined the team, getting thrown into a room with dozens of new teammates, it can be a little awkward.

What they're saying:

The Brewers signed Tyler Alexander last week. The pitcher played for Tampa Bay last year, and Detroit the year before that. He's never been to Arizona for spring training before.

"Tough. It takes so long, and I'm terrible with names, too, just makes me feel even worse," he said. "Once people start wearing jerseys, I can get their last names down a little bit. Other than that, I'm looking at name plates a lot and sometimes meeting people twice, introducing myself, it's kind of embarrassing, but it's a lot of people.

"I feel bad, but I feel like 100 people a day, so it's rough. Give me some time, and I'll nail it down."

Brewers prospect Jacob Misiorowski said the same thing. Last year was hit first time in a major-league clubhouse, but he feels more comfortable this year.

"The first time you're kind of that scared little kid in the back of the room, like, ‘I don’t know anyone, and you're a big leaguer,' so I didn't really talk to anyone," he said. "Now I feel more comfy, and it's a lot of fun."

The team is more comfortable with each other this spring training than last, and the Brewers think that will be a secret weapon. Sal Frelick said players kept in touch over the offseason.