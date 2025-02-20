Brewers spring training: Baseball players sip from 'Nasty Nestor's Cafe'

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers' new pitcher is making a name for himself during spring training. Nestor Cortes hired a coffee catering truck to park by the players' parking lot. Cortes hopes it will help break the ice with his new teammates.



The Milwaukee Brewers are back on the field in sunny Arizona – and there is something new to sip, courtesy of the Brewers' new pitcher, whose nickname is Nasty Nestor.

"Nasty Nestor's Cafe"

What we know:

Imagine this… You go to Las Vegas to celebrate your birthday, wake up to 30 missed phone calls, only to find out you have been traded. That is exactly what happened to Nestor Cortes.

Nestor Cortes

Cortes went from the biggest baseball market to the smallest. But he is already making an impression on his new teammates.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Cortes hired a coffee catering truck to park by the players' parking lot. He said it was a great way to break the ice.

What they're saying:

"Obviously, coming from a new organization and not knowing everybody's name. So I guess that's a way to break the ice and when people come to me and say how thankful they are, I can already put a name to a face and so on and so forth. So that's how I meet the new guys for sure," Cortes said.

Nestor Cortes

"I mean he's that type of guy," said Brewers Manager Pat Murphy. "He knows how to be a teammate. That's the beauty of when you trade a guy like Devin. You got to get someone back special."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I'm excited for whatever the Brewers put me in," Cortes said. "I just want to be here and blend in with the guys. I don't want to do anything special or out of the ordinary. I just want to come here – and every five days, win a ball game."

Big picture view:

Nestor Cortes' season ended last year kind of like Devin Williams' season – with a big homerun in the playoffs. For Cortes, his was in the World Series. He said he wants retribution, wanted to make up for what happened, wanted to get back on the mound.

Related article