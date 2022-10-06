When Lisa Michaels was growing up, she was always interested in weather.

She was born and raised in the northern suburbs of Chicago, IL. Lisa attended Carthage College in Kenosha, WI and had an opportunity to travel to Nicaragua as part of a team that worked on installing a water filtration system and a weather station.

She earned a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. During her studies there, she spent nearly one month storm chasing and was able to see over 20 tornadoes, hail events, and other weather phenomena.

Lisa held a broadcast meteorology internship at WCIA in Champaign and started her broadcast meteorology career at WEEK in Peoria, IL. She previously worked at KFVS in Cape Girardeau, MO for the past five years.

In addition to weather, Lisa is interested in outdoor activities and the arts. She played bassoon for 10 years and enjoys painting and drawing. Her passion for Water Polo led her to participate in the Junior Olympics. In college, she played Division 3 and Club Water Polo.

Lisa joined the FOX6 weather team in October 2022.