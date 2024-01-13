Wind chill advisory; Wisconsin braces for blast of arctic air

A drastic change in weather is coming to southeast Wisconsin. From the warmest December on record in Milwaukee to multiple rounds of snow this week – and coming up, the coldest air of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory to be in effect from 3 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Jan. 14.

A rush of arctic air will put highs will be in the single digits – and low temperatures in the subzero digits are anticipated for a stretch of time starting Sunday through next week. We anticipate the wind chill advisory to be extended in the main weather headlines this week.

According to the Climate Prediction Center's six to 10 day outlook, Milwaukee has a 80-90% chance of experiencing below average temperatures from Jan. 18 through Jan. 22. The normal high temperature for Milwaukee is about 31°F to 30°F.

It's not only the air mass that will be frigid across central areas in the United States, but winds will cause the wind chill value, also known as the feel like temperatures, to range more than -20°F below zero! Southeast Wisconsin has a 90%+ chance of experiencing minimum wind chills at -10°F below zero. There is a 60%-70% chance of having minimum wind chills at -20°F below zero.

Wind chills will reach double digits below zero starting Sunday. These are forecast to get even more dangerous on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

This goes to show that even in El Niño winters, we can still have periods of snow and cold temperatures. It's time to bundle up and start preparing for the cold.

