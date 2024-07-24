2024 Racine County Fair; tractor pulls, racing pics and more

Introduction to the Racine County Fair
Get ready for five days of fair filled fun with everything from pulling tractors and petting sting rays to racing pigs to waffle dogs! Brian Kramp is kicking off the Racine County Fair by handing out a sweet treat the some of this year’s exhibitors.
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Get ready for five days of fair filled fun with everything from pulling tractors and petting sting rays to racing pigs to waffle dogs! Brian Kramp is kicking off the Racine County Fair by handing out a sweet treat from some of this year’s exhibitors.
Check out the Waffle Dog at the Racine County Fair
There’s nothing better than a day full of fun and food at the fair and this year the Racine County Fair is loaded with memorable experiences and enticing food options. Brian Kramp is in Union Grove seeing what one local business is cooking up for this year’s fair.
Tractor pull at Racine County Fair
The Racine County Fair showcases the many talents, passions, accomplishments, and agriculture of Racine County youth and community members, while providing a memorable fair experience – And they yes, they have a tractor pull! Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect from this year’s fair.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Making flower arrangements at the Racine County Fair
Bringing urban and rural together for five days of food, fun and farm animals - That’s what you can expect that this year’s Racine County Fair. Brian Kramp is with this year’s Fairest Of The Fair with details on how to create a fair flower bouquet that you can take home.
Tractors at the Racine County Fair
Get ready for five days of fair filled fun with everything from pulling tractors and petting sting rays to racing pigs to waffle dogs! Brian Kramp is in the antique tractor tent with a look into the past.
Everything the Racine County Fair has to offer
Whether you’re into goats, chickens, dogs or other even big cats, the Racine County Fair offers great encounters, exhibitions, and shows all week long. Brian Kramp is in on the fairgrounds where there’s always fun for the entire family.