Wisconsin severe weather: storms expected on Monday

The start of June could be active with strong to severe storms across southeast Wisconsin, yet again. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most counties under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for inland counties, and a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for lakeside areas for Monday, June 3rd.

All severe weather hazards are possible with storms today. This event will be favorable for damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, with a small risk for tornadoes.

A complex of storms looks to weaken as it moves into south central Wisconsin by the late morning. However, the atmosphere can quickly strengthen storms from the early afternoon into the evening as a warm front lifts into Wisconsin.

Potential strong to severe storms can develop between noon and 2 p.m. Peak hours for severe storms will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Storms will diminish by tonight.

Additional storms on Tuesday, June 4, will need to be watched.

