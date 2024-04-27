Wisconsin severe weather threat; strong to severe storms forecast

A series of low pressure systems will bring on and off storms across southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Some activity could even be strong to severe at times.

The National Weather Office has issued all of southeast Wisconsin under a slight-level 2 risk for strong to severe storms through Sunday morning.

Potential impacts include large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Some areas could see up to 2" of rain that could lead to isolated flooding and elevated river/creek levels through next week.

However, a marginal-level 1 risk is issued for only portions of southeast Wisconsin for Sunday afternoon and evening. Impacts on Sunday include large hail and damaging winds.

Be weather aware this weekend, especially Saturday night and Sunday afternoon/evening when strong storms can be present.

Below is a timeline of when storms are likely to move through southeast Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is only a small portion of the United States that will be impacted by severe weather this weekend. The threat area stretches down to Texas with a moderate-level 4 risk in the Great Plains.

Stay tuned, your FOX6 weather experts will have you covered when the storms roll in.

