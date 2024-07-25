Slinger High School vandalism; man turns self in

One man turned himself in to police in Slinger after busting up a high school press box earlier this week.

The damage was done at Slinger High School on Monday, July 22. Thursday was a cleanup day for the Slinger School District.

"I’ve been here 11 years and I honestly think this is the first act of larger scale vandalism that I can recall," said superintendent Jim Curler.

Police said someone smashed through the glass of the press box.

"It’s our belief that he crawled inside and then, while crawling inside, knocked over some technology equipment that was then damaged," Curler said.

He said so far, they've totaled at least $6,000 worth of damage. Police say the suspect also left blood behind.

Surveillance footage captured the getaway vehicle. The photos circulated online, leading to a Wednesday night surprise.

"That person turned themselves in to the Slinger Police Department," Curler said.

He said it was a 21-year-old man.

While the district is in repair mode, Curler is left with one question.

"Why?" he asked. "What was the purpose?"

While he waits for the answer, he said he is proud of the community’s and police department’s response.

"They want the best for the community and so this is not something that is accepted around here," he said.

Curler said they have already ordered replacement equipment for what was destroyed, and they are expected to get that sometime next week.

Curler also says after vandalizing the press box, the man went and did minor damage at a nearby park. Police say they are requesting charges and the investigation is ongoing.