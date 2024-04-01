Spring snow in southeast WI; Election day, Brewers home opener impacted

While many may have thought it was a weather-related April Fool's joke, the potential for wet snow on Tuesday, April 2 – election day and the Brewers home opener – is no joke.

From the time the polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, viewers will want to monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast closely. This will be a long-duration rain/snow event that will run through Thursday morning. The biggest impacts for travel will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as colder air moves in making it more likely for snowfall to accumulate during the time.

Forecasting and measuring the amount of snowfall from this event will be tricky for several reasons:

Temperatures above freezing during the day can cause snow to melt and/or compact. Air temps will play a big role during this event.

Timing of where the snow falls and when there are breaks in activity can bring areas higher/lower amounts of snow.

Location of where heavier snow pockets form can bring areas higher/lower amounts of snow.

Areas near the border could see a rain/snow mix Tuesday, lowering totals.

As of Monday night, there will be a wide area in southeast Wisconsin that could see 3-6" with locally higher amounts in northern Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties.

Locations that receive higher amounts of wet snow will have slushy accumulations possible on roads, leading to slick travel Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There is a Winter Storm Watch just north of our viewing area where 6"-12" of snow is possible. While southeast Wisconsin isn't under any weather headlines right now, we still advise to plan for extra travel time and impacts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Strong winds will be gusting 30-40 mph on Wednesday. This can rapidly reduce visibility to a few miles or less with heavier pockets of snow. If snow also accumulates on things such as branches or power lines, the heavy weight of this snow and strong winds strong winds combined can knock down tree branches and/or a power line.



A timeline of the rain to snow transition is below. Rain continues to be the main form of precipitation on Tuesday with some areas experiencing a lull in the morning. Tuesday afternoon, northeasterly winds will wrap cooler air around this area of low-pressure causing a gradual transition to all snow through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Snow can pick up in intensity on Wednesday morning. Snow looks to continue all day Wednesday before becoming lighter by Wednesday night. Lingering light snow sticks around near the lake on Thursday morning.

The good news is that high temperatures remain above freezing every day this week so snow will melt rather quickly. Sunshine looks to return by the end of the week into the weekend.

This is a developing story.