Southeast Wisconsin winter weather advisory; slick roads Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 22, due to mixed precipitation leading to slick travel. The advisory will start at different times since the system will move from south to north. Central and southern counties are in effect from 2 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee counties are in effect starting at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The timing of this event will lead to the highest travel impacts come Tuesday morning as precipitation could be in the form of freezing rain, sleet and snow. By late Tuesday morning into the afternoon, this could slowly transition into more of a snow/rain event. Rain is favored closer to the lake and into Kenosha/Racine counties. This will taper off late Tuesday afternoon into the early evening.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Tuesday 2am- Precipitation begins as freezing rain.

Roads will be the most impacted during the morning and into the early afternoon due to a light glaze up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain/sleet.

In terms of ice accumulation, the impact will be on the low end of the spectrum. However, this will lead to slippery roads that just appear wet to the human eye, icy bridges/overpasses, and a few isolated power outages are possible.

As precipitation changes over to snow more during the late morning and into the early afternoon, 1-2" can accumulate. Road and air temperatures will play a large impact on how road conditions will be, but anticipate slushy snow on roads as this will be a wet snow.





