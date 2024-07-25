Milwaukee Police warns of robbery crew; 2 arrests made

The Milwaukee Police Department is warning about a new robbery crew.

They say they're targeting people in the Riverwest and Upper East Side neighborhoods.

On a picture-perfect day in Milwaukee, there's no shortage of people walking around. But lately, there's been some caution, with recent robberies in the area.

"I don’t know what’s going on, but you definitely have to watch your back," resident Lee Russell said.

FOX6 News obtained an email from MPD - District 1 Capt. Robert Thiel sent to the Downtown Security Network, comprised of security professionals, real estate representatives and law enforcement, warning of a "robbery crew" that "have been active throughout the city, driving around in a "black Lincoln MKC," a vehicle suspected to be involved in shootings in other parts of the city.

"I definitely stay vigilant. I keep my eyes peeled," Russell said. "I watch who’s in my vicinity."

The news of the crew comes at the same time, two people in town for Northwestern Mutual's annual meeting were robbed on Tuesday night. Police don't know whether the crimes were done by the same robbery group.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

While people are concerned for their safety, they say the warning about the crimes won't stop them from living their lives.

"It’s weird to me, it’s not surprising," said resident Aaron Poster. "If I stay inside because I’m worried about a robbery crew, I guess then I would never get out of the house."

Police have arrested two males, one 17 and one 18. They say they are looking for others involved with this robbery crew.