Southeast Wisconsin winter weather advisory; begins Thursday morning

article

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin from midnight through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. That is a short window of just six hours, but during that time a few inches of wet snow are possible in the affected counties.

The advisory has been issued for the following areas: Dodge County, Fond Du Lac County, Sheboygan County, Washington County.

This will be a very wet snow and will be as hard to measure as it is to drive in! For those areas that need to be shoveled, take your time and be very careful not to injure your back. Those using snow blowers should never put their hands into the machine to clear a blockage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Areas to the south will see mostly rain.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media