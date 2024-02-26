Southeast Wisconsin storms, snow, potential record heat, frigid temps

Southeast Wisconsin is going to get a dose of all types of weather this week -- from record warmth to strong storms, snow and frigid temperatures.

Southerly winds will warm up temperatures into the mid and upper 60s on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Some areas closer to the Wisconsin-Illinois border could reach the 70s. This could potentially break a record high temperature set back in 1976.

December was the warmest on record, January was the 20th warmest, and right now, February is on pace to be the warmest on record too. For Milwaukee, this marks the warmest winter on record – with 71 days above average in temperature.

While most of Tuesday is going to remain dry, warm, and windy, it is the evening hours that you will want to be weather aware as strong to severe storms are possible. Portions of southeast Wisconsin are under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather come Tuesday night.

The main impacts are likely damaging winds and large hail with a very small tornado threat in Racine and Kenosha counties.

Activity could start to brew around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and strengthen through 8 to 9 p.m.

Storms should move east over the lake around 10 p.m. and then transition into snow after midnight as cold air will rush in behind this system.

Blustery winds will bring a 30-degree temperature drop heading into Wednesday, Feb. 28. Precipitation will change over to snow from Tuesday night into early Wednesday and could accumulate to about 1". Wednesday morning commute could be slick for some areas with low visibility.

Cold conditions will only last a day before warming back up above average into the 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.