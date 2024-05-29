Southeast Wisconsin rainy spring; 3rd highest rain total noted

Rain, rain and more rain! That seems to be all that Mother Nature has been giving us this spring in southeast Wisconsin.

Meteorologists define spring as the months of March, April and May. Meteorological spring classifies it this way since this period has similar temperatures in those months. It also makes it easier to calculate seasonal statistics.

So far, spring 2024 is ranked the #3 rainiest recorded with a total of 15.82" of rain. Notice that we are not too far off from the #2 spot of 15.87" – which was set back in 1876. The only way to reach the second spot is to receive more rain before the first of June.

The majority of the month of May has had rain almost every day or every other day! There have only been two times with two consecutive dry days: May 5-6 and May 22-23.

From the start of the month through May 28th, there has been a total of 6.52" of rain which is 3.33" above normal. The entire year of 2024 has been unusually wet as well with 19.93" of rain equating to a surplus of 7.20".

While we may not always enjoy having this much rainfall, it is helpful since it makes up for the lack of snowpack Wisconsin saw this past winter.

There are only a few more days left in May before June 1 arrives on Saturday. Southeast Wisconsin is expected to stay dry through the end of the month. However, the next round of rain and storms could arrive as early as Friday night on May 31 just before June begins which starts Meteorological summer.

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

