Wisconsin severe weather threat; tracking strong line of storms, lightning
MILWAUKEE - A strong line of storms with frequent lightning is moving through Wisconsin from the southwest to the northeast Tuesday morning, May 7 and will enter the FOX6 viewing area.
This line has been generating several watches and warnings for areas farther to the southwest.
While a Tornado Watch is not expected in our area, severe thunderstorm warnings are possible.
Most of Wisconsin is under a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday. That means that isolated severe storms of varying intensity are possible.
The first round will enter our viewing area between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday and progress to the northeast through the late morning.
More storms may develop in the late afternoon and early evening.
Isolated strong to severe storms are still possible late Tuesday evening and up to midnight.
