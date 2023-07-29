We Energies: Power restored for most customers Saturday after storms

Severe thunderstorms left widespread damage across southeast Wisconsin Friday night – and thousands remained without power Saturday.

With power restored for thousands – and thousands more still waiting – We Energies said it is working around the clock to get the lights back on.

"People that live here use wheelchairs, walkers, some are cognitively challenged," said Kathryn Lenten, who lives at Evergreen Square Apartments in Milwaukee. "We can’t put the power back on, but as a community, we have a responsibility to tend to these people."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lenten is referring to dozens of seniors who live at Evergreen Square. Many are unable to leave their rooms when the elevator stops working.

"The power went out, and that was at 11 (p.m. Friday)," she said. "We wanted to do a wellness check here to make sure that everyone was OK.

"Three in this building alone were experiencing shortness of breath. One was left in her own feces; she could not get out of her apartment."

We Energies

Sixteen hours later, the power was restored. But many other households remained in the dark

"We’re throwing everything at it, but the amount we’re finding and the amount of damage we’re finding is significant," said We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway.

Conway said crews are working around the clock from Waukesha to Kenosha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We are not going to stop until everyone’s power is back on," he said. "Widespread outages, it means it takes more time, more crews."

Friday, We Energies reported more than 80,000 customers were without power. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the utility said power had been restored for 65,000.

"We expect 75-80% of customers will be restored tonight. The vast majority by tomorrow night," Conway said Saturday.

Tree down in Milwaukee after severe thunderstorms Friday, July 28

In harder hit areas – like Jefferson, Waukesha and Kenosha counties – Conway said it may take until Monday. He said, even 24 hours after the storm, don't assume We Energies knows about a power outage.

Customers can get the latest information for their outage, including restoration updates, on the We Energies online outage map or the We Energies app.

Customers should stay at least 25 feet away from any downed wires, and report the downed wire to We Energies or a local law enforcement agency right away.

FOX6 Weather Extras

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA