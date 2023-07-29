Severe storms cause havoc in SE Wisconsin on Friday, July 28

Severe storms swept through southern Wisconsin Friday night on July 28th. Reports varied between large hail, torrential rain, high amount of power outages, and widespread thunderstorm wind damage.

The storm reports graphic above does not even show all the damage across southeast Wisconsin because these reports were taken from the evening hours when it was dark outside. More reports came in during the aftermath of Saturday morning, July 29th, as the sun helps show the devastation.

(Lisa Michaels-Near Germantown in Washington County)

Initial cellular storms that popped in portions of Waukesha and Racine counties produced very large hail.

Some areas saw hail that was between a ping-pong ball and baseball sized!

(Catherine H.-In Waterford, WI)

Hail wasn't the only thing that could have caused damage. Widespread severe damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 70 mph arrived from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Storms that condensed into a severe line of storms produced widespread damaging winds and even a few areas of rotation.

This line caused the most wind destruction and also created a significant amount of power outages. At 11 p.m Friday night, nearly 83,000 people were without power. Early Saturday morning, nearly 60,000 people were without power.



Because the atmosphere had so much moisture to tap into, many areas experienced torrential rainfall that whipped around in the intense winds. Most areas saw at least an inch of rain, with some locations receiving up to 1.5 to 2"+.

Ironically, two years ago to the exact day (July 28th-July 29), it was the anniversary of another severe storm event that moved through southeast Wisconsin, bringing 12 tornadoes and widespread damaging winds.