Straight-line winds: Powerful storm causes damage in southeastern Wisconsin
RACINE — A powerful thunderstorm knocked out power to thousands, uprooted trees and scattered branches in southeastern Wisconsin.Nearly 27,000 utility customers were without service Tuesday evening.
Watch: Video captures tornado moving through Iowa City area
IOWA CITY -- Incredible video of a tornado was captured south of Iowa City on Friday, May 24.A viewer of WQAD in Johnson County, Iowa, captured the video just before 7 p.m.
Tornado confirmed in Deerfield in eastern Dane County
DANE COUNTY -- A tornado was confirmed in eastern Dane County Thursday afternoon, Aug. 9.
FOX6 chases, studies storms with UW students: 'The better we understand it, the safer people are going to be'
MILES CITY, Mont. -- The FOX6 Weather Experts weren't always the experts you know today.
Tornadoes rip through Iowa; 7 people injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latest on severe weather and tornadoes in Iowa (all times local):8 p.m.Seven people inside a Pella manufacturing plant when it was struck by a tornado have been treated for injuries at the local hospital and released.Pella Regional Health Center spokeswoman Billie Rhamy confirmed Thursday evening injuries were minor and all patients had been discharged.The factory, which has about 2,800 employees manufacturing industrial and agricultural equipment, was hit by a tornado around 4 p.m.Vice President of Operations Vince Newendorp says the east half of the company's campus, which includes seven manufacturing buildings, sustained extensive damage.He says the plant activated its storm warning system and workers were in shelters when the storm hit.___7:50 p.m.An official says four or five homes are destroyed on the northeast edge of the city of Bondurant.Fire Chief Aaron Kreuder says several other homes in the city just northeast of Des Moines have significant damage but appear to be repairable.A collapsed wall in one of the damaged homes ruptured, causing a major gas leak for more than an hour until a hole could be dug in the yard to shut off the line.Kreuder says a tornado dropped to the ground, rose back up and then dropped again.He said minor injuries were reported but nothing requiring emergency transportation to the hospital.___7:45 p.m.The tornado hit Marshalltown just as clothing shop owner Stephanie Moz, her husband and their 2-month-old baby were taking a late lunch break.She says the storm broke out the shop's window, ruined the clothing and hats they had on display and destroyed her husband's vehicle, but she's relieved.
National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-0 tornadoes in Lafayette County Tuesday
LAFAYETTE COUNTY -- The National Weather Service on Wednesday, June 27 confirmed two tornadoes in Lafayette County Tuesday.
'It was just all flooded:' Drivers describe rainwater washing over road like a wave
MILWAUKEE -- The flash flooding moved in quickly as a cold front brought storms to southeast Wisconsin Monday, June 18.
Watch: Cold front brings storms, heavy rain, leading to flooding in some areas
MILWAUKEE -- A cold front brought thunderstorms with heavy rain to southeast Wisconsin on Monday afternoon and evening, June 18.
NWS confirms EF0 tornado with 80 mph winds touched down in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday, May 10 that a tornado did touch down in Washington County on Wednesday -- an EF0 with peak winds estimated at 80 miles-per-hour.The Washington County tornado was caught on camera.
NWS: Small tornado likely caused damage near Fennimore in Grant County
FENNIMORE, Wis. — The National Weather Service says a preliminary investigation indicates a small tornado caused damage in southwestern Wisconsin Wednesday, May 9.A barn and machine shed were destroyed near Fennimore Wednesday afternoon.
Funnel clouds caught on camera in Washington Co.; NWS survey Thursday
MILWAUKEE -- A tornado warning was canceled for the southeast part of Washington County Wednesday evening, May 9, but not before FOX6 News viewers captured funnel clouds on camera.
Storms strike Jacksonville State University in Alabama, leave trail of damage across South
ALABAMA -- With violent weather plowing through the Southeast, the kitchen windows exploded at Richard Brasher's home in eastern Alabama.Using couch cushions for protection, Brasher hid in the bathtub with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren as the storm passed near Jacksonville State University.
5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms
OKLAHOMA CITY — The death toll rose to at least five on Sunday after severe thunderstorms swept through the central U.S., spawning a tornado that flattened homes, gale force winds and widespread flooding from the Upper Midwest to Appalachia.The system that stretched from Texas to the Canadian Maritime provinces had prompted several emergency declarations even before the dangerous system swept through.In southwestern Michigan, the body of a man was found floating in floodwaters Sunday in Kalamazoo, city Public Safety Lt.
National Weather Service says EF-0 tornado hit Madison's east side: "It was pretty nuts!"
MADISON -- The National Weather Service said Sunday a preliminary analysis of damage in the Madison area has indicated an EF-0 tornado struck Saturday, October 7th.The NWS-Milwaukee noted that while tornadoes in October in Wisconsin aren't common, this isn't unprecedented.Late Saturday afternoon, a line of showers developed along a frontal boundary pushing northeast through southern Wisconsin.According to the NWS, these showers weren't big/tall enough to produce lightning, but there was enough shear (changing wind directions and wind speeds) and instability, coupled with a very moist atmosphere, to cause many of the showers to rotate.
1 injured after tornado touches down in western Wisconsin; 25 to 30 buildings damaged
ELLSWORTH — An emergency official says one person was injured when a tornado touched down in western Wisconsin, damaging 25 to 30 homes and farm buildings.Gary Brown, emergency manager for Pierce County, says the person was in a barn when the storm hit and part of the building collapsed.
"Keeping an eye on it:" Photo of man mowing as tornado swirls behind him goes viral
THREE HILLS, Alberta – A tornado touched down in Canada on Friday, June 2nd – but it wasn’t the massive funnel cloud that got all the attention after the storm passed.It was this picture of Theunis Wessels, mowing his lawn as the tornado spun in the background behind him that captured everyone’s attention: