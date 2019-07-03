DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latest on severe weather and tornadoes in Iowa (all times local):8 p.m.Seven people inside a Pella manufacturing plant when it was struck by a tornado have been treated for injuries at the local hospital and released.Pella Regional Health Center spokeswoman Billie Rhamy confirmed Thursday evening injuries were minor and all patients had been discharged.The factory, which has about 2,800 employees manufacturing industrial and agricultural equipment, was hit by a tornado around 4 p.m.Vice President of Operations Vince Newendorp says the east half of the company's campus, which includes seven manufacturing buildings, sustained extensive damage.He says the plant activated its storm warning system and workers were in shelters when the storm hit.___7:50 p.m.An official says four or five homes are destroyed on the northeast edge of the city of Bondurant.Fire Chief Aaron Kreuder says several other homes in the city just northeast of Des Moines have significant damage but appear to be repairable.A collapsed wall in one of the damaged homes ruptured, causing a major gas leak for more than an hour until a hole could be dug in the yard to shut off the line.Kreuder says a tornado dropped to the ground, rose back up and then dropped again.He said minor injuries were reported but nothing requiring emergency transportation to the hospital.___7:45 p.m.The tornado hit Marshalltown just as clothing shop owner Stephanie Moz, her husband and their 2-month-old baby were taking a late lunch break.She says the storm broke out the shop's window, ruined the clothing and hats they had on display and destroyed her husband's vehicle, but she's relieved.

