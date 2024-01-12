Winter storm warning; Milwaukee DPW addressing Friday snowfall

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works' (DPW) snow and ice crews worked throughout Thursday night to salt and blow snow. Crews were also on-site overnight to address the early Friday morning snowfall.

Crews will remain working 24/7, rotating 12-hour shifts until all snow is cleared.

This is expected to be a long-duration, challenging event. DPW staff will work as quickly as possible to manage heavy snowfall with high winds and blowing snow before temperatures plummet.

Garbage and Recycling Collections: Monday, Jan. 15 is a City holiday and there is no scheduled garbage or recycling collection. No impacts to garbage or recycling are expected at this time but snow events could cause delays in garbage or recycling collections. Changes and updates will be posted online. To ensure service, clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts – clearing a path for the cart to be rolled. Your normal scheduled collection days can be found at https://city.milwaukee.gov/sanitation/GarbageRecyclingSchedules

Parking: No impact to parking expected at this time. However, if a snow emergency is called, updates will be posted online. Always follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through streets. Winter Parking regulations began December 1st, with no parking 2am – 6am on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted "No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1". We encourage those that park on the street to sign up for E-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking

Ways you can help during a snow operation:

Please be patient and understanding, snow and ice operations take time, all streets will be cleared. Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.

Only travel if absolutely necessary.

Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.

Park legally and follow alternate side parking rules. DPW does a better job when parking rules are followed. Parking farther away from driveways, alleys and intersections allows our equipment to get through.

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.

Shovel your sidewalk and corners within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, assist neighbors who need help.

Clear the fire hydrant near your property of snow and ice.

Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies