Milwaukee homicides, shootings ahead of 2021 pace

Seventy-seven people were killed in Milwaukee at this time in 2021. As of right now, in 2022, that number is near 100 and rising after two people were killed overnight Thursday into Friday, June 17.

Emergency medical crews were called to 16th Street near Burleigh shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. A 26-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot and are expected to survive, but a 23-year-old man died.

One woman told FOX6 News she and her family had just gone inside their house when the shooting started a couple doors down, and it was a terrible end to a day spent with family at the beach. A man ended a conversation with FOX6 saying he needs to get out of his neighborhood.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Less than nine hours later, shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed near 36th and Brown.

The overnight deaths, the latest in Milwaukee, added to the 96 homicides reported as of Thursday – up more than 25% compared to 2021, a record-setting year for homicides.

Milwaukee Police Forensic Investigation Unit

So far in 2022, the number of people who were shot but survived is also up; more than 330 people through April, according to the Medical College of Wisconsin's Homicide Review Commission.

Friday morning, police said a 62-year-old man was walking near 60th and Silver Spring when he was shot. He is expected to be OK.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The driving reason behind homicides and non-fatal shootings in Milwaukee continue to be arguments, according to MCW's numbers; more than a third are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Thursday and Friday's shootings is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.