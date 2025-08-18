Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety; new leader revealed

The Brief Milwaukee’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety has a new leader. Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 18. The department leads violence prevention activities – and takes action to reduce crime in the city.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Monday, Aug. 18, that Adam Procell will serve as the new head of the Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety.

Procell to lead Office of Community Wellness and Safety

What they're saying:

"In that role, Adam will lead our front-line violence prevention efforts in the city, taking on a major role in public safety here in Milwaukee," said Mayor Johnson. "Adam's lived experience, having been convicted of a most serious crime, sentenced to a very lengthy, prison term, and then completely, I mean, just absolutely, completely, turning his life around. All this means that he brings unmatched, perspective to this job and this, work in our community."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Who better to help others chart that course out of that lifestyle than somebody who has so successfully done that? And has already dedicated his life to this mission?" said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

"I need you to understand three quick things one, I'm not a Democrat," Procell said. "I'm not going to toe any party's line because safety isn't partisan and the person that's about to get shot, they don't care if I'm on the right or the left. All they care about is will you under un, turn every single stone to make sure that you're working with everybody to find solutions? Number two, I feel I can't do this job unless we support the police department. We need to pay them better. We need to give them resources. We need to do ensure that they're culturally competent…And lastly, I told the mayor that my mindset is clear. I'm approaching this position as if it's one of triage. And when I completed the Stop the Bleed training a year ago, I learned that to stop the bleeding, you have to apply heavy pressure on the wound. And I don't know if the community is ready for the pressure that I'm going to apply."

Adam Procell

What is the Office of Community Wellness and Safety

What we know:

The Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety leads violence prevention activities – and takes action to reduce crime in the city.

The city's website says the Office of Community Wellness & Safety brings together agencies, experts, and community resources on efforts that reduce:

Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence

Sexual Assault

Child Abuse

Human Trafficking

Children Witness to Violence

Community Violence

Gun Violence

Interpersonal Violence, Intentional injury, and Homicide

The site also says the public health approach uses a four-pronged framework to investigate, understand, and address violence by:

Defining the nature and scope of the violence problem through data collection

Researching why violence occurs, who it affects, risk and protective factors, and other influences that can be impacted through intervention strategies

Designing, implementing, and evaluating violence prevention strategies

Ensuring widespread adoption of evidence-based practices on an individual, family, community, and societal level