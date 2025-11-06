Open Record: Gales of November
MILWAUKEE - A monster ship meets a monstrous storm. It's a history that's been studied and recounted for years. In this episode of Open Record, we dive into the tragedy of the Edmund Fitzgerald. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Senior Promotions Producer, Andrew, on the podcast to talk about his work on an upcoming FOX6 documentary marking the 50th remembrance of the freighter's sinking. We also hear from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell about the storm system and forecasting that likely played a role in the sinking of the ship. You'll also hear from a shipwreck historian and author about the ship's lore.
