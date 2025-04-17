Open Record: Expedition of a Lifetime
DOUSMAN, Wis. - The best teachers go to great lengths for their students. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh to talk about a Waukesha County teacher who brought her students along for the ride after a recent trip to Antarctica. You'll learn how the trip came to be and why it's been such a valuable lesson in and out of the classroom.
- Dousman music teacher treks to Antarctica, shares lessons with students
