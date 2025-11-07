The Brief "Gales of November" investigates the Edmund Fitzgerald mystery. This year marks five decades since the 1975 sinking of the legendary freighter.



FOX6 News Milwaukee unveiled its first documentary, "Gales of November: The Final Voyage of the Edmund Fitzgerald," on Friday, Nov. 7 – offering a profound exploration into one of the Great Lakes' most enduring mysteries.

As we mark 50 years since the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, this documentary seeks to answer haunting questions: How does a 729-foot ship vanish without a trace? How are there no survivors? And how does a wreck become a legend?

The Edmund Fitzgerald, once the largest carrier on the Great Lakes, met its untimely end on a stormy November night in 1975. To commemorate five decades since this maritime disaster, FOX6 delves into the ship's history and legacy, examining the construction of the "Mighty Fitz," the key figures involved, and the night that forever changed the Great Lakes shipping industry.