Open Record: The Roots of Violence
MILWAUKEE - Adam Procell is serving as the new head of the Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety. It's an appointment that comes with both support and a few questions. That's because Procell has a story that's unlike almost any other public leader: He's a convicted killer. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn sits down with Procell to talk about where he came from, how he got here and what he plans to do in this new role.
