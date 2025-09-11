Open Record: The Roots of Violence

Expand / Collapse search

By
Published  September 11, 2025
FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn sits down with Adam Procell, the new head of the Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety.

MILWAUKEE - Adam Procell is serving as the new head of the Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety. It's an appointment that comes with both support and a few questions. That's because Procell has a story that's unlike almost any other public leader: He's a convicted killer. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn sits down with Procell to talk about where he came from, how he got here and what he plans to do in this new role.

