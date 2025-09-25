Open Record: On a Mission
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 has covered several stories on the remains of fallen soldiers finally identified and returned to Wisconsin. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh share the journey of two families who only recently discovered their shared connection: They both have Milwaukee-area Marines killed in WWII who still need to come home. Carl explains the high-tech search on a remote island in the South Pacific to find a dive bomber and his gunner.
