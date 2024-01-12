Milwaukee water main breaks, streets flooded near 91st and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A major water main broke on Milwaukee's northwest side during Friday's winter storm.
Milwaukee Water Works said a number of residents and businesses may experience low water pressure due to the break. FOX6 News found the intersection flooded at 91st and Mill. There were additional breaks of smaller water mains in the area, too.
According to officials, a loss of power at the Florist district pumping station late Friday afternoon led to a reduction in pressure. The Florist district is west of 76th Street and north of Silver Spring Drive. As power was restored, the increase in pressure likely caused the main breaks.
Milwaukee Water Works crews are currently working on isolating the main breaks, which should help restore pressure for most customers. Accumulated snow and ice has made it difficult for crews to access valves.
Water Works asks customers to be patient and minimize water consumption. Customers can report main breaks to 414-286-3710.
